Have you seen missing girls?

Police are concerned about the whereabouts of two missing Nottinghamshire teenage girls.

The two 14-year-olds were last seen in Sherwood at around 10pm last night (Friday, 29 December 2017).

Sinead McKenna and Shannelle Worrall are believed to be together.

Sinead is mixed race, around 5ft 4ins tall, slim with long brown hair.

Shannelle is white and also of a slim build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green padded jacket with fur on the hood, black jeans and Nike trainers.

If you have seen them or have any information about their whereabouts call on 101, quoting incident 457 of 29 December.