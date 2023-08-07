Yoda was last seen at around noon on August 4, in his owner’s garden on Newcastle Street, Mansfield.

Tracy Wilkinson said: “My daughter has lost her dog as of noon on August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She adopted him during one of her worst times and he bought her so much comfort.

"My daughter has been slowly recovering from alopecia and now her beloved dog Yoda has just disappeared.”