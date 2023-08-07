Have you seen missing dog Yoda in Mansfield?
A beloved family dog has gone missing from his home in Mansfield.
By Tracy WilkinsonContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:17 BST
Yoda was last seen at around noon on August 4, in his owner’s garden on Newcastle Street, Mansfield.
Tracy Wilkinson said: “My daughter has lost her dog as of noon on August 4.
"She adopted him during one of her worst times and he bought her so much comfort.
"My daughter has been slowly recovering from alopecia and now her beloved dog Yoda has just disappeared.”
Yoda is one-year-old and black and tan in colour.