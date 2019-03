Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Mansfield.

Callum Richards, 14, was reported missing on Sunday.

He is described as being of a slim build and 5ft 7in tall.

He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a light grey puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms, black glasses and black Nike trainers.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 745 of 03 March 2019.