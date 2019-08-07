Have you seen missing Callum from Ashfield?

Nottinghamshire Police are growing concerned for the safety of missing 15-year-old Callum Richards.

Callum was last seen in Annesley Woodhouse on Friday, August 2, at about 1.30pm, and police want to speak to anyone who may have seen him.

Have you seen Callum Richards? Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

He is described as white, of slim build and is about 5ft 8ins. He is described as having short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt and blue shorts.

If you have seen Callum or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1046 of August 2, 2019.