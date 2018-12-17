Has a crime happened on your street? This week’s Mansfield and district crime report

Here is this week’s Mansfield and District crime report.

BERRY HILL

Burglary dwelling:

Reported on 8th December, on the 6th Dec around 12:00pm - 6:00pm there was a parcel stolen from a front porch on Jenny Becketts Way.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Reported on 12th December, on the 5th Dec there was a drill stolen from a locked site office on High Oakham Drive.

Theft:

On Anvil Court, there was a Christmas penguin decoration stolen from a garden on the 10th December.

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

Between 7:00pm on 9th December to 5:30am on 10th December, there was a vehicle stolen on Berry Hill Road.

BROOMHILL

Burglary dwelling:

On the 10th December, there was a report of a purse stolen from a property, where the door was left open, on Blyth Close.

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

Overnight between the 6th to 7th December, there was a van stolen with work equipment inside on Ladybrook Lane.

CUMBERLAND

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

Overnight between 10:30pm on 6th Dec to 4:55am on 7th December, there was a work van stolen on Armstrong Road.

EAKRING

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

Reported on the 6th December, over the last two days there was a front vehicle number plate stolen and the back one damaged on Big Barn Lane.

Reported on the 11th December, between 4:00pm on 8th Dec to 7:00pm on 10th December, a vehicle was broken into on Teignmouth Avenue and the car manual and food was stolen.

LADYBROOK

Theft:

Reported on the 11th December, around 4:35pm on 29th Nov a suspect stole money from a safe on Rosemary Street Service Station.

On the 8th December, there was a wallet left on the bus and presumed stolen around 5:00pm on a bus to Woodhouse.

LEEMING

Burglary dwelling:

On the 11th December, there was an alarm activated on a property around 8:30pm, where a bedroom window was smashed and opened but nothing stolen, on Rufford Drive.

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

Between 4:00pm on 5th Dec to 5:00pm on 7th December, there was a van stolen on Leeming Lane North.

LINDHURST

Burglary dwelling:

Reported on the 6th December, there was a report of known offenders that broken into a property on Newark Close and damaged the property and stole items.

OAK TREE

Theft:

On Pinxton Court, there was an air conditioning unit stolen from a back garden overnight, between 7th to 8th December.

Theft of/from a motor vehicle:

On the 9th December around 7:30pm, there was a motor bike stolen on Foston Close.

PLEASELY HILL

Burglary dwelling:

Reported on the 7th December, there was a window smashed to a property on Groves Cottages, Little Lane.

Overnight between the 7th to 8th December, there was an attempted break in and back door was damaged to a property on Mandalay Road.

On the 10th December between 7:00am to 7:20pm, there was an attempted break in and patio door was smashed

Theft of/ from a motor vehicle:

Overnight around 1:00am on the 8th December, there was a report of a vehicle stolen on Booth Crescent by a known offender who also damaged the vehicle.

PORTLAND

Burglary other than Dwelling:

Oakham business park Hamilton Way. Key safe has been ripped off the wall and attempted to get into the building. Between the hours of 2pm on the 12/12/2018 and 7am on the 13/12/2018

Theft:

Reported on the 7th Dec on the 6th December around 11:50pm, there was a theft of money from several vending machines by known offenders at Pure Gym on Nottingham Road.

Shed broken into and pushbike stolen

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On the 10th December, there was a report of a van stolen without keys on Frederick Street.

PRIORY

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Theft of a motor vehicle, parked on Hallam Way, Old Mill industrial Estate. A blue Transit stolen between the hours of 16.15pm on the 6th December and 07.30 am on the 7th December.

Theft of a motor vehicle, parked at the rear of an industrial unit on Old Mill Lane between August 2018 and the 10th December. A white transit was taken without keys.

Range Rover stolen whilst parked on Sherwood Street, between the hours of 7pm on the 10th December and 10.56am on the 11th December.

RAVENSDALE

Theft from motor vehicle:

Chrome trim stolen from a vehicle parked on Hibbert Road at 01.17am on the 8th December.

Criminal Damage:

5th December communal door damaged along with a window that has been smashed, on Belper way, between the hours of 9.10am and 10pm.The offender then ran away in the direction of Gladstone Street.

SHERWOOD

Theft:

Money withdrawn from Post office on the 11th December and then continued to shop. Money was missing when she reached to pay for items. Location unknown

TOWN CENTRE

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Reports of theft from a vehicle on James Murray Mews in the early hours of the 11th December. Offender detained.

WARSOP BIRKLANDS

Burglary Dwelling:

6th December Burglary on Ridgeway Lane Warsop, rear patio window smashed to gain entry.

York Terrace, burglary happened between 7pm on the 8th and 10am on the 9th December.

A property broken into on the 12/12/2018 on Iveagh Close Wasop at 5.52pm.

Theft:

Black and Gold “pit” style motor Cycle from garden, between 11.30 am hours and 20.20 pm on the 11th December

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

Between the hours of 11pm on the 12/12/2018 and 7am on the 13/12/2018 a ford transit van was stolen off a driveway on Park Hall Road.

OTHER NEWS/APPEALS:

If you have any information relating to the above incidents, call 101 or email manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk