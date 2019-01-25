Hair and beauty students get some industry advice at special college week

Hairdressing and beauty therapy students took part in a special industry week at West Nottinghamshire College this month.

The event immersed students in a range of masterclasses, workshops and practical sessions.

Some of the students who took part in the industry week at West Nottinghamshire College

Trainee hairdressers took part in a long-hair masterclass and were able to glean new cutting and colouring techniques during their competitions.

They also took part in a cut and restyle time challenge, supported by Francesco Group.

Beauty students were able to practice a new style of massaging using a bamboo cane, which replaces the therapist’s hands, and is used to give a deep, firm massage.

And a prosthetics workshop was organised for students to learn the art of applying make-up and materials to recreate wounds and bruises.

Some very realistic looks were produced which are often used in film and television when staging injuries on actors’ bodies.