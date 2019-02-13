Hair and beauty salon up for two national awards

A successful salon, run by sisters in Mansfield Woodhouse, has been shortlisted for two accolades at the prestigious English Hair and Beauty Awards 2019.

Thanks to votes from customers, the Victoria Rose salon on Dunsil Road is up for the beauty salon of the year award and also the local salon of the year honour.

It will find out if it has won at a glamorous ceremony in Birmingham on Sunday, March 3, to be attended by salons from across the country.

Sisters Victoria Clark and Carrie Healey, who are the owners of Victoria Rose, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named as finalists for two categories.

“These awards are voted for by our clients, so we’d like to thank all of them for their continued support.

“Last year, we came away with a highly commended ceriificate, and this year, we’d love to win a first-place trophy.”

Established in 2012, the salon offers the latest in hair, beauty and aesthetic treatments. It has been a finalist in several other industry awards.

A spokesperson for the English Hair and Beauty Awards said: “Our aim is to showcase excellent professionals within the industry whose work is often overshadowed.

“The competition is really tough this year, and all the finalists should feel very proud of themselves for being shortlisted. They are considered by the public to be the ‘gold standard’ of the country.

“We thank the public for voting for the specialists they trust and love going back to.”