Guest Column: Vital to spot the early signs of possible radicalisation

Radicalisation is a word we have frequently heard over the last few years, but what does it actually mean?

The Government, in the Counter Terrorism and Security Act (2015) (CTSA) defined it as ‘the process by which a person comes to support terrorism, and extremist ideologies associated with terrorist groups’.

Radicalisation does not just mean those committing terrorist acts in the name of groups like ISIS.

It can also mean those breaking the law on behalf of white supremacists, animal rights groups, Islamophobia, or anti-Semitism, to name a few.

The CTSA says we need to have ‘due regard’ to the need to prevent children and adults being drawn into terrorism.

Vulnerability is a key factor behind why children and adults may get drawn into radicalisation.

Signs and possible indicators of suspected radicalisation include extremist influences, personal circumstances, feeling aggrieved with society, religious conversion, a change in style of dress or speech, global or national political events, attending meetings, having ‘new’ friends and possession of extremist literature.

Prevention is better than cure, so stay calm, and talk to your child about how things are, what you have noticed and ask if they have any worries?

Each local authority has a Channel 39 panel, for those at risk of being drawn into extremism, which can be contacted by individuals.

This panel is run by the police.

Training and education can also help, so you know how to tackle this tricky topic.

Children and adults who feel removed from those around them, isolated, not listened to, confused and angry are a prime target for being radicalised.

The results can be tragic – notice it.