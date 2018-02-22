Growing firm heaps praise on its Mansfield i-Centre base

A specialist surveying company has heaped praise on the Mansfield i-Centre, giving it credit for the way the business has flourished and created jobs.

Dalcour Maclaren, which is one of the leading firms of chartered surveyors within the utility and infrastructure sector, has hailed the “excellent balance of space, location and facilities” at the centre.

“Our Mansfield base has provided a really good opportunity to contribute to the growth of the overall company,” said Ed Higson, associate director of the firm.

“We have the flexibility to grow within the building, and we anticipate an ongoing recruitment programme for surveyors and land officers at the centre over the next 12 months at least.”

Dalcour Maclaren has a network of eight offices across the UK, including its headquarters in Oxfordshire. But its latest venture at the Mansfield i-Centre, based at the Oakham Business Park, has really excited bosses, primarily because of its central location, with excellent links to the M1 and A1, enabling the firm to expand its services to new and existing clients.

Mr Higson heads a team of six at the new office on Hamilton Way. A further two employees are set to join this month, and the company is looking for two more to join the workforce too.

Dalcour Maclaren is part of a hotbed of pioneering businesses based at the Mansfield i-Centre, which was opened in 2001 and boasts 36 self-contained offices and five workshop units, as well as meeting and conference facilities, a cafe and a children’s nursery.

Managed by Oxford Innovation on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, it is one of three sites which make up innovation centres across the county, providing a base for more than 175 growing businesses.

Sally Wharton, manager at the Mansfield i-Centre, said: “We pride ourselves on providing the flexibility, space and support to help businesses prosper and grow. The centre is a modern and thriving business hub, and we are always looking to welcome new businesses into our community.”