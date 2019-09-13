Groups in Rainworth and Clipstone win grants to help recycling projects

Two groups from the Mansfield area have been awarded grants as part of a campaign to boost recycling and cut waste.

Sam’s Workplace at Rainworth, which offers work-experience placements for adults with learning difficulties, has received £812.55 for workshop tools.

And Clipstone Miners Welfare Community Trust has been presented with £176.52 towards recycling bins that are in use at its youth club.

The money has come from the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund run by Veolia, which is Nottinghamshire County Council’s waste contractor.

The fund is designed to support projects that inspire people to think differently about waste and resources. It offers grants to groups, schools and charities that are committed to reusing or recycling products.

Within the workshops at Sam’s Workplace, they recycle as much as possible to produce goods for sale within the organisation’s community cafe.

Linking with local schools, the police and local businesses, they use the workshops to turn materials into reusable products.

Donations are varied and increasing. Currently, they are using a lot of hand tools, cog drills and handsaws. But the time has come for the use of power tools too to enable them to expand their product range and complement the learning level of their work-experience placements.

Clipstone Youth Club sought to increase the amount it is recycling by introducing new bins. So successful have the bins been that the club is now aiming to set up a proper recycling station on the premises.

The trust that runs the club believes that the earlier good recycling habits are encouraged, the better the long-term benefits are.

A spokesman said: “By educating children at an early age, a lifetime of respect for our world and environment can be promoted.”

If you, or your organisation, has an idea, or is already running, a project that helps to inspire others to be thoughtful about waste, why not apply for a Veolia grant?

The next deadline for applications is Thursday, October 17. You can apply online at www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/envirogrant