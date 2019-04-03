Gritters out in Nottinghamshire tonight as temperatures plunge below zero

Gritters are on ‘red alert’ and will be heading out on Nottinghamshire roads overnight as forecasted temperatures will drop below freezing.

Road surface temperatures will drop to around -0.4C on Wednesday night (April 3).

Gritters will be out in Nottinghamshire again tonight.

Nottingham City Council has announced an red warning for Wednesday, which says the weather is expected to cause road surface temperatures to fall below zero and has also said ice will form.

Gritting crews go out when forecasts suggest road temperatures will be at 0°C or below or if moisture will be present to form ice.

The alert warnings issued by the council are:

Red : The weather is expected to cause road surface temperatures to fall or stay below zero.

Amber : The weather may cause road surface temperatures to fall below zero.

Green : The weather is not expected to cause road surface temperatures to fall below zero.