Grieving family’s plea to motorists: ‘Please be careful on Peafield Lane’

A bereaved family has pleaded for motorists to “take extra care” on a Mansfield Woodhouse road as new safety measures could be put in place.

The stepfather of Lewis Crouch, 16, who died after his scooter crashed on Peafield Lane has urged drivers to be careful while driving along the road.

Garry Broughton told the Chad he had met with Ben Bradley MP and had been told proposals could be put forward for more safety measures in the area.

Lewis died after a collision with a car which was travelling in the same direction on Peafield Lane outside Mansfield Woodhouse on February 3.

Mr Broughton, 47, said: “We have been told that any proposals won’t go ahead in this financial year due to funding but they are being put forward for the next one.

“We have been told there are a number of different options like lights and speed cameras and new signs.

“New flashing speeding signs would be a fantastic idea or a sign with the number of accidents or deaths over the last two or five years.”

“I would like to tell people to take a little bit of extra care when driving along that particular road.

“It’s not just speeding, there are other things that are dangerous like overtaking and a lack of concentration.

“So please take that little bit of extra care until these measures are put in place.”

An inquest into Lewis’s death is due to take place today (Wednesday, October 25).

Assistant Coroner for Nottingham Ivan Cartwright said the young man died of “multiple injuries”, when he opened the inquest on Tuesday, February 14. Lewis went to Garibaldi College and Manor Academy before leaving to train as a mechanic at West Notts College.

His family have set up charity Missing Piece, to help other bereaved families.

Mr Broughton said: “After what happened to us, we want to dedicate our future to helping people who find themselves in similar circumstances.”

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said:“The county have confirmed to me that they are actively looking at the cost of installing speed cameras.

“I have spoken to the family I’ve written back to press them on this and ensure that it does get put on to the list for next year as they suggested. That will require the transport committee to vote it through.

“However,I also went back with a number of further suggestions, particular chevrons on the tighter corners and improved lighting, as it’s clear that in Lewis’ case particularly the lack of lighting has not only possibly contributed to the incident but also made it more difficult to now find out what really happened.”

He said he will offer Lewis’ family support and said: “Given that there have been a number of accidents including several fatalities this year alone, it’s pretty clear that something needs to be done to improve safety on this road.”

Gareth Coles, team manager for accident investigation for Via East Midlands, which manages highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said:“Following the accidents earlier this year and the receipt of the petition relating to concerns about road safety on Peafield Lane, we have been investigating the stretch of road.

“We are currently assessing a range of measures, and our proposals and recommendations will be passed to the communities and place committee for consideration and approval.”

Major incidents on Peafield Lane:

October 10 2017:

A woman was taken to hospital after a car which crashed on road, flipped onto its roof.

The crash happened at 10pm.

One woman in the car was taken to King’s Mill Hospital to treat minor injuries’.

September 22 2017:

A man died after single vehicle collision.

Police appealed for help to trace a driver following the fatal crash.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 7.50am.

Tragically, as a result of the collision, a 35-year-old man died. Officers appealed to speak to the driver of a white Ford with blue bonnet stripes, travelling along Peafield Lane towards Mansfield at around 7.30am on Friday, September 22, 2017, as well as anyone who saw the collision.

March 11 2017

Motorcyclist killed

A King’s Clipstone man was killed on Saturday, March 11, on Peafield Lane after a motorcycle collision involving no other vehicles.

The motorcyclist, who was a man in his forties, died following the crash.

February 3 2017

Teenager killed

A teenage boy was killed after a collision between a car and a moped.

Friends and family paid tributes to Lewis Crouch, 16, after the incident.

December 17 2015

A delivery lorry overturned and destroyed a pedestrian crossing.

The main A60 Leeming Lane North through Mansfield Woodhouse was blocked for nearly 12 hours after the vehicle overturned at the junction with the A6075 Peafield Lane and Sandgate Road at 11am.

The articulated lorry brought down a traffic light and barriers in the crash, but no other vehicles were involved.