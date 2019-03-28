Green-fingered Oak Tree pupils help forest planting project

Pupils and parents from Oak Tree Primary School joined team members from the Sherwood Forest Trust to take part in a long-term tree planting project, called Deep Roots, Green Shoots.

Deep Roots, Green Shoots is a project financially supported by the Linney Group, which has given funding for Mansfield youngsters to plant trees in Sherwood Forest.

Pupils and parents from Oak Tree Primary School planted trees with the Sherwood Forest Trust

Families were invited to join school staff to visit to Strawberry Hill Heath to plant young oak trees.

The children and their parents worked hard and showed real perseverance in digging the holes the trees needed, bashing through old roots in very windy conditions.

hey planted approximately 20 young oak trees, each with its own shelter, to protect the trees in their early years from rabbits and deer.

Ian Major from the Sherwood Forest Trust said “It is always good to see parents and children working together, particularly in this beautiful place that is on their doorstep.

“The children worked very hard through the sessions, despite the poor weather conditions, we were very impressed with how well they did.”

Rebecca Judson, family support assistant at the school said “Our families worked very hard alongside the Sherwood Forest Trust team planting two-year-old oak trees.”

