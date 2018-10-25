Graffiti daubed across Mansfield language school sign for a second time

The English Your Way school of Language on Bridge Street, Mansfield, has had a second sign damaged by graffiti.

"Immigrants" was scrawled across the sign, just two weeks after "Poles go home" was written on the previous sign.

Patryk Jezewski, owner of the language school noticed the graffiti when he opened up this morning (October 25)

Mr Jezwski said: "The first one I took as a silly joke, but this one has been done on purpose."

When the last graffiti was found, Mr Jezwski, who has duel citizenship for Poland and England said : “I would never claim people in Mansfield are racist, these are the actions of a small percentage.

“This reflects the attitudes of some people, who think international people are here to do something bad.

“It’s been tough for my international students, especially when they are struggling to with the language as it takes some time to learn. “There was a rise in racism after the Brexit referendum but it seems to be decreasing now.

The incidents happened close to the Bridge Street Methodist Church after 'don't feed the scum' was written on the Church's food bank sign, along with a list of accusations against homeless people.