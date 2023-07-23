Graceful ice-skaters - including Sutton teenager - get pretty muddy in cancer charity run

Mia Alexander, aged 16, a long-standing member of Nottingham Synchronized Skating Academy team Icicles Junior, swapped her ice-skates for running shoes to take part in the city’s Cancer Research Pretty Muddy 5K Run .

The internationally-competing ice-skater and her team, aged 14-18, have already raised more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Young people from all over the East Midlands come to train with this dedicated and passionate team, which has represented Great Britain several times at the Junior World Synchronized Skating Championships.

Icicles Junior celebrate after the Cancer Research Pretty Muddy race, including Mia Alexander, front centre in a pink tutu. (Photo by: Nottingham Synchronized Skating Academy)

Synchronised ice-skating is thrilling to watch because of the speed, power, grace and agility of its athletes.

The sport involves teams of up to 16 performing complex routines to music. To achieve peak physical fitness and the best results on the ice, the team trains on the ice several times a week including weekly 5am starts. Training off the ice includes ballet, circuit and weight training, as well as running about two kilometres.

Head coach Esther Morris said: “I’m incredibly proud of Mia and the team for stepping up to take part in the Pretty Muddy 5K. It’s a cause very dear to our heart as a club, after one of our parent-managers had her own battle with cancer.

Icicles Junior competing. including Mia Alexander, centre left. (Photo by: Nottingham Synchronized Skating Academy)

