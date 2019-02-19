Government advice on how to prepare your business for Brexit

Businesses can get help and advice on preparing for Brexit using an online tool on the government website.

The government is currently planning for every possible outcome including no deal and has issued a number of technical notices and publications on how individuals, organisations and businesses can prepare for leaving the EU.

Prepare your business for Brexit

Businesses can visit www.gov.uk and answer seven simple questions to find out if they need to take action before March 29.

Firms can use the online tool to find out:

- What their business may need to do to prepare for the UK leaving the EU

- What’s changing in their industry

- Information on specific rules and regulations

The guidance will cover a range of topics including selling goods in the UK and doing business abroad, employing EU citizens, funding and data protection.

After answering the questions businesses will be provided with all the information that has been published so far to help them prepare for EU exit. Firms will also be able to sign up to receive emails when new information is published.

Go to www.gov.uk/business-uk-leaving-eu to use the tool.