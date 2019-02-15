Goose on the loose at Warsop Primary Care Centre

A goose was in line to see a quack this morning, as it waited outside Warsop Primary Care Centre

A post on social media said; " I have a dog with me that’s scaring the goose, and the road is busy outside the doctors."

The 'terrified' goose was outside the health centre for approximately 30 minutes.

The health centre, on Church Street, Warsop, is close to The Carrs, which is presumed to be where the goose came from.

Natasha Wall, who manages the building that the care centre is in said: "I got in at ten past eight this morning and saw the goose in the car park - I thought it was a swan at fist as it was plucking its feathers

"The goose was trying to get up the drive but cars kept coming down

"In the end, me, another member of staff and our security guard ushered it down to the Carrs, and got it right to the waters edge, before he took off flying back where we came from!

"He flew over to another building next door - he's terrified.

"We looked like three mad people with a goose!"

Residents on the Facebook post found the situation quackers, with one user saying: "He's been winging for an appointment all morning.

And another added: " I swear living here gets more and more like hot fuzz. Call the flying squad!"

Another added: " The goose was on the Carrs near the road last night - two blokes was trying to get it back near the river but it just couldn't go"