Good causes get boost from Mansfield Mayor

The charity, which helps families and young people with mental health issues through walking and other activities, was awarded £500 from the Mayor’s Fund.

The Mayor, Andy Abrahams, will also be joining the group’s co-founder John Bell on Good Friday (29 March) for the final leg of a week-long 140-mile fundraising walk he is doing from Mansfield Town Football Club to Wrexham Football Club.

John set up Walking 4 Hope, after losing his 15-year-old son, Jake, in 2020, along with a friend in similar circumstances, to help build emotional resilience through reconnection with nature to people struggling with their mental health.

John Bell at the start of his walk in Mansfield

John and a group of friends dressed as superheroes have taken on various walking challenges. His current walk has taken him from Mansfield to Wrexham via a number of football clubs along the way, including Derby County, Burton Albion, and Crewe Alexander.

John, dressed as Marvel Comics character Deadpool, is carrying a specially adapted bath displaying ducks sponsored by those bereaved by suicide, honouring lost loved ones.

A total of £4,550 has been donated in the latest distribution of the Mayor’s Fund which had so many applications that some were diverted to the Nottinghamshire Community Foundation as an alternative source of funding.

Mayor Andy said: "The work of these good causes is invaluable to the quality of life in this district and in these times when many people are under pressure from the cost of living, it is clear the support they offer in the community is greater than ever.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams

“I am proud and happy to lend a hand to the enormous contribution they make to support people in need locally.

“However, the number of applications for funding far exceeded what I could meaningfully share out so my sincere thanks go to Nottinghamshire Community Fund which was able to support some of applications this time.”

The Mayor’s 500 Fund is a percentage contribution from the Mayor’s s net salary to provide grants of up to £500 for local groups, individuals and volunteers.

The money can be used for equipment, promotions and materials as well as revenue and capital spending but must benefit the community directly.

The latest successful bids were:

· Oar Blimey - £500 for George Nelson and Russell Davis, a two-man team from Mansfield, who have recently completed an epic 98-day journey rowing across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for dementia support.

· Switch Up -£500 towards the running of free boxing and mentoring sessions for vulnerable young people at the Ravensdale Community Hub.

· 1st Forest Town Guides - £150 for new camping and cooking equipment.

· Armchair Club Foundation - £300 towards its Ambitious Athletes Scheme which helps young people in need to attend sports clubs and travel to coaching sessions.

· The Forest Singers – £150 to buy new music and offer concessionary tickets to concerts.

· Lighthouse Mansfield - £300 – to supports its activities providing holiday clubs for children in Mansfield.

· Mansfield St John’s Guides - £150 – to help fund a trip to Monopoly Edinburgh during which the Guides will face challenges and find clues across the city.

· 19th Mansfield Brownies - £150 for new sports equipment and craft materials

· Target 1 - £150 for branded clothing for volunteers of the sports coaching organisation

· Berry Hill United FC - £150 – to help increase the number of teams including a new under 8s team and keep membership costs lower

· Friends of Pleasley Orchard - £300 – to help buy compost, plants, and tools, lay a solid base for a donated greenhouse, and provide free activities such as an easter egg hunt.

· Guardian Angels - £300 – to help fund mental health first aid training, volunteer recruitment and high-visibility vests to our volunteers.

· Friends of Bellamy - £150 towards a prostate cancer fundraiser organised by Cllr Charlotte Inkle

· Mansfield District Council –£500 to the Secret Santa Appeal in 2023.

· Cllr Sharon Hartshorn and the Pleasley Flood Committee - £300 in total to help alleviate local damage.