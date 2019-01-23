Golfers in the swing to help homelessness charity

Members of Mansfield’s Sherwood Forest Golf Club are celebrating after raising more than £10,000 to help local homeless people.

Members responded to the challenge of the club’s 2018 club captains, Dr Milind Tadpatrikar and Joanna Smith, by more than doubling the previous club fundraising record.

Members of Sherwood Forest Golf Club present the cheque to Framework, from left: Chris Senior (fundraisng and communications manager for Framewor), Dr Milind Tadpatrikar (men's captain), Joanna Smith (ladies' captain). Michelle Hanson (manager of Framework's Sherwood Street). Photo: Neil Skinner

A grand total of £10,363.55 was raised during 2018 from a range of events and initiatives – including a blockbuster charity auction with prizes including a holiday in Menorca and a limited edition pink driver signed by two-time US Masters champion Bubba Watson.

The money will be used to support residents at Framework’s Sherwood Street hostel in Mansfield – many of whom are former rough sleepers – to move on and settle into homes of their own by funding the purchase of essential house hold items.

Dr Tadpatrikar explained: “I have been working with residents at the Sherwood Street hostel for many years, so I know a lot about the great work that Framework does in the community.

“I felt strongly that we should support local homeless people and I was delighted when Jo agreed with me.

“This is the most that has ever been raised by the club captains and we are really proud of what has been achieved.”

Mrs Smith added: “The response we had from the members was brilliant.

“They cared about this issue and they really entered into the spirit of what we were doing.

“The auction we did was really well supported, and people were really generous with the prizes they donated and with their bids.”

Michelle Hanson, Sherwood Street manager, said: “As most of us will know, moving house and setting up a home is expensive, but for homeless people with very limited resources it can be especially painful – forcing them to live in empty homes without furniture, white goods, curtains and carpets for prolonged periods.

“This can be really damaging for people who are still attempting to piece their lives back together, and, in some cases can lead to people becoming homeless again.

“This very generous donation will allow us to fund move-on packs for all our current residents and many more in the future to settle into their new homes.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all the members of the club for this wonderful gift.”