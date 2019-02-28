Go-ahead for more new homes at Klyppr Village

The go-ahead has been given for the second phase of the new Klyppr Village housing development at Clipstone.

Avant Homes, the housebuilding firm behind the £35.5 million development, has been granted planning permission by Newark and Sherwood District Council.

The second phase will comprise 37 three-bedroomed properties and 34 four-bedroomed houses.

This will bring the total number of homes at the Cavendish Park site to 171. The first 100 dwellings are currently under construction after reserved matters planning consent for them was approved by the council in June, 2018.

Stuart Rowlands, managing director of Avant Homes Central, said: “The first phase of this development is well under way and proving to be very popular.

“So we are extremely pleased to see our application for a further 71 homes given the green light.”

A leading national development consultancy, Pegasus Group, has worked with Avant Homes to secure the detailed planning permission.

Amy Smith, senior planner with Pegasus, said: “We worked closely with council officers to ensure the layout and design of the scheme were satisfactory.”

Work on the second phase will begin in May, and the first homes at Klyppr Village are expected be ready for occupation in December.

The scheme also includes public open space and a children’s play area.

Avants Homes Central is part of the Avant Homes group, one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK.

Its office is at Holmewood Business Park in Chesterfield, and the company’s operations cover south Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, as well as north Nottinghamshire.