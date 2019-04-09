Glastonjerry dog festival is back and 'better than ever'

A festival that celebrates all things dog is set to come back for 2019 - and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s “Glastonjerry" will raise money for the Blidworth-based charity, and feature a number of activities for dogs, children and families.

Susan Gregory holds Ripple and the rosette Ripple won for winning the waggiest tail competition at last year's festival

Activities will include hay bale racing, an agility course and the ‘Fun Dog Show’, with the opportunity to win prizes in categories such as waggiest tail.

The line-up for this year's festival at Newstead Abbey promises musical performances from a variety of acts.

For more information and tickets, visit www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk