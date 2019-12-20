Girl, 9, taken to hospital for injuries after wall collapses at Sutton school

A nine-year-old girl was injured after a wall fell down at a school in Sutton.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Nottinghamshire Police were called to St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School in Springwood View Close after the incident on Thursday.

East Midlands Ambulance said the girl was taken to nearby King's Mill Hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for EMAS said: “We received a call at 12.23pm on December 19 to Sutton-In-Ashfield.

The EMAS spokesman added: "The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, a paramedic in a fast response car and an ambulance.

One patient was taken to King’s Mill Hospital via ambulance."

Nottinghamshire Police said the girl suffered “minor injuries”.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman confirmed It is being classed as an an "industrial accident" by the police.

