Police are investigating after a 10 year old girl was hit by an ambulance in Bulwell

The girl remains in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Low Wood Road yesterday (Sunday December 22).

The road was closed between the junctions with Sellers Wood Drive and Hempshill Lane after what police described as a 'serious collision' involving and ambulance and a pedestrian at 6.30pm.

She was taken to Queens Medical Centre.

The road has now reopened.

More when we have it.