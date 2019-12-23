Girl, 10, fights for life after she was hit by an ambulance in Bulwell

A 10-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was hit by an ambulance in Bulwell yesterday.

The girl remains in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Low Wood Road yesterday (Sunday December 22).

It is understood the ambulance was responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident.

The road was closed between the junctions with Sellers Wood Drive and Hempshill Lane after what police described as a 'serious collision' involving an ambulance and a pedestrian at 6.30pm.

It was reopened in the early hours of this morning.

She was taken to Queens Medical Centre where she remains in a critical condition with her family asking for privacy.

East Midlands Ambulance Service deputy director of operations, Dave Williams said: 'Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.

'The police are now carrying out an investigation into what happened and it is, therefore, inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.'