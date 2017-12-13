Gin bar to open in Mansfield

A former beauty salon is set to be transformed into a bar selling gin from all over the world.

Plans submitted to Mansfield District Council to turn a nail bar and beauty salon into a gin bar and cafe have been given the go-ahead by the local authority.

Giustin Valvona, who submitted the application, has promised to return the Bellezza Sun shop on Albert Street to its "former glory".

The venture could also create at least two new jobs in the area.

Writing to the council, Mr Valvona said: "I intend opening a café and gin bar. It will provide specialised coffee and tea and a large selection of gins from all around the world. "I feel there are lots of parking facilities nearby carparks and St Peters retail park. I think most of the custom will be walk by.

"The property will be turned into its former glory with exposed brick, stone work and wooden beams, I intend to tile the courtyard with reclaimed tiles.

"I currently own two business in Mansfield employing 15 staff and this new venture will employ 2-3 new staff immediately.

"I am not only an experienced businessman but have previous experience in renovating similar commercial premises sympathetically within the area, I am also qualified to city and guilds level in the catering and licenced trade industry and have held alcohol licences."

Opening hours for the bar will be Monday to Wednesday from 8am to 6pm and Thursday to Saturday from 8am to 12am. It will be closed on Sundays.