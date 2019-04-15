Fundraisers saddle up for 14 hour spin-a-thon for Mansfield boy's wheelchair

A 14 hour spin-a-thon to raise money for a new wheelchair for a young Mansfield boy is taking place today.

Harley Dargue, aged six, needs a wheelchair as he has recently been diagnosed with chronic bones disease - a complication of his chronic kidney disease.

L-R Kenny Dargue, Harley's dad, Derek Montgomery, Kenny's cousin, and Danny Moss, Harley's teacher at Flying High Academy

The flying high academy student, who stage five chronic kidney disease and needs dialysis for 14 hours a day, struggles to get around.

Harley's dad, teacher and dad's cousin decided to take part in a gruelling 14 hour spin session at Xercise4Less, Old Mill Lane, in a bid to raise funds for his much-needed wheelchair.

Harley's mum, Zoe, said: "We are raising money to put towards a wheelchair for Harley as the waiting list to even be assessed through the NHS is months long.

"The ride is for 14 hours, as 14 represents the amount of hrs Harley has had to spend on his dialysis machine daily."

Danny Moss, Harley's teacher at Flying High Academy, Kenny Dargue, Harley's dad, and Derek Montgomery, Kenny's cousin, said the spin-a-thon was 'tough', but that they were feeling 'alright' six hours in.

They began their epic feat at 6am this morning (April 15), and are due to finish at 8pm tonight.

Kenny said: "People have been really generous, and we have smashed the target".

Harley, who has needed dialysis since he was six days old, also had a TrentBarton bus named after him in 2016.

To donate or cheer the cyclists on, they will be in the entrance of Xercise4Less on Old Mill Lane until 8pm.