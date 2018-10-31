Funding grant helping Mansfield school to get children reading more

Asquith Primary School in Mansfield has used a £1,000 grant from One Stop Shop, to create a school library for families, to increase the number of books going home for children to read.

These are kept in a bookcase that is opened up every Wednesday after school and children come with their families to choose a new book each week.

Each child has a card that is stamped every time they swap their book to keep a tally of how much they have read and to build up to rewards for the more they read.

Judith Asquith, a school governor who helps run the library, said : “This is a great opportunity for children to have access to a number of books and to keep regularly swapping reading material.

“We have a few children who help me run the club each week.”

Clare Harding, head teacher, added:

“It has been amazing to see children returning each week to change their books.

“Thanks to One Stop Shop we have a good selection to choose from, something for every age and interest.”