The college’s welfare team prepared and planned a fun-packed week of information, games and interactive events to give students the chance to meet new people, connect with classmates and get set for the next academic year.

Welcome week brought students from each of the college’s campuses across Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby together for ice-breaker activities, and to get advice from a range of universities and local health and voluntary services.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police demonstrated how riot prevention apparatus is used, bringing equipment along for students to see. They also offered rides on the beer goggles go-kart, which simulated the effects of drinking alcohol, in a bid to highlight the dangers of drink-driving.

Beth Parkin, early intervention behavioural coach, front row, third from left, who organised the event, with some of staff involved. (Photo by: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College)

Police staff were also available to offer advice about social media and email hacking, dealing with hate crime and how to volunteer with the police cadets.

Other highlights included an inflatable climbing wall, an inflatable penalty shoot-out game, a Nerf shooting range and ten pin bowling, alongside a silent disco and hook-a-duck games.

Health, safety and mental health advice was also on offer from orgnaisations including Women’s Aid, NIDAS domestic abuse service, the Samaritans and Be U Notts, a Mansfield-based mental health and emotional wellbeing service.

Mansfield Council’s community safety team offered female staff and students a free 12-month use of female safety app called Holly Guard, whichtracks individuals in real-time to help reduce the risk of attack.

A-level students Libbie Elliott and Simran Nazren enjoyed the welcome week activities. (Photo by: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College)

Access to nursing student Lauren Cooper said: “It’s good to have a welcome week to help you to settle in a bit better. I’ve been able to meet some new faces from my course in these relaxed surroundings, rather than just walking straight into the classroom not knowing anybody.”

Louise Knott, college vice-principal for communications, engagement and student experience, said: “We’ve had a wonderful first week back to the new year and it’s great to see our students getting to know one another during the week’s activities.