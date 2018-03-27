Fun day raises £1500 for Carter

A fun day for a five year old Rainworth lad with a rare genetic disorder has raised £1,521.

Jodi Lee, aged 31, was devastated when Carter, her son, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in November 2016, which means he could be in a wheelchair at by the age of 12 and has a severely shortened life expectancy

Fun day in aid of five-year-old Carter who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.'Jayce Hardwick, 2, has fun on the bouncy castle.

In order to bring more happiness and fun to the youngster’s life and to raise awareness of the rare condition, the Rainworth family threw a fun day for him.

There was face painting, glitter tattoos, a craft stall, cake stands and a raffle at the event at Rainworth Welfare Social Club, Kirklington Road, on Saturday,

Jodi said: “Carter loved the fun day - he thought it was a party just for him.

“Everything that we make from the fun day goes to Carter. It also gives something back to everybody else.

“It is for his bucket list for everything he wants to do .

“He wants to go to Alton Towers and stop at the CBeebies Land hotel we want to do everything for him because we don’t know how long he will be able bodied.”

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disorder identified by muscle degeneration and weakness.

Carter could face being in a wheelchair from the age of twelve and killed by the illness at just 23 years old.

Mrs Lee said: “At the age of 14 his arms won’t work. All of his muscles are going to break down. We fundraise for him because we want him to have the best life we can possibly give to him. We use the money to give him anything that he wants.”