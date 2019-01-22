‘Fuffy skeleton’ finds Ravenshead home

An abandoned “fluffy skeleton” has found his forever home – and is now getting “a bit of a belly”.

Alfie, a 13-year-old ginger tabby, was found near Ravenshead CE Primary School and taken in by Cecilia Bennett, part of Mansfield Cat Watch.

Alfie has now moved into his new home in Ravenshead, where he will be cared for by Louise McClemens.

Cecilia, of Rainworth, said £700 has been raised for Alfie’s continuing treatment which might include some dental work and cataract treatment. She said: “He has settled into his new home.

“It was quite emotional for me, but he isn’t missing me.

“He didn’t even notice that I had left.

“He is really filling out and looks much better.”