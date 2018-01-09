Frack firm in Sherwood Forest pledge

A fracking company has been accused of “misleading” people after it was revealed it sought permission to survey parts of Sherwood Forest for shale gas – despite saying it wouldn’t .

Ineos has since said that, while it does have permission to access areas of the protected area of ancient woodland, it does not mean it will survey them.

Environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth has accused the company of “misleading” the public.

It comes after FotE campaigners obtained documents, through a Freedom of Information request, showing the company privately sought and won permission to survey areas of the protected forest.

However, Ineos insists it will not survey any sites of special scientific interest in the area.

Lynn Calder, Ineos Shale commercial director, said: “We have made a commitment to Nottinghamshire County Council as part of our planning documentation, submitted prior to carrying out our survey programme in the area.

“As is normal practice, before our submission to the council we contacted all landowners in the survey area for their permission.

“This included the Forestry Commission, which provided us access to their land, including some SSSIs.

“However, we subsequently made the commitment ‘not to survey any SSSIs in the area’, as evidenced in the planning documentation submitted to the council, months after our correspondence with land owners.

“The council planning documentation, that is legally binding and publicly available, takes precedence over any land access agreement.

“These public documents, including the exemptions are all easily accessible.”

The company has access to the Birklands SSSI in Sherwood Forest, between The Lings and the Major Oak.

The forest is classed as among the most important nature sites in England.

The survey by the company will create a 3D map over 250 sq kilometres of land.

Guy Shrubsole, of FotE, said: “It’s plain Ineos will stop at nothing to explore for shale gas, even in Sherwood Forest, home of Robin Hood and one of our most cherished historic woodlands.

“It has misled everyone, promising publicly to spare the most ecologically sensitive parts of Sherwood Forest from its intrusive seismic surveys – while negotiating behind closed doors to press ahead with them.

“At a time when scientists tell us we need to leave 80per cent of known gas, oil and coal reserves in the ground to stop climate change, it’s ridiculous to be looking for yet more of them – especially in the most beautiful parts of the country.”