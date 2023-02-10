The four began engaging with Ashfield Voluntary Action, through volunteering, using its services or the government’s Kickstart scheme – which provides funding to create jobs for young people aged 16-24 on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment – and all now have paid roles.

For community fundraising champion Jenni Bishop, the journey from service-user, to volunteer to working for a recognised local charity has given her the chance to develop her skills.

Jenni, of Kirkby’s Coxmoor estate, was unemployed and felt she did not have a life outside of her six children and grandchildren.

Ashfield Voluntary Action community fundraising champion Jenni Bishop. Jenni, of Kirkby, began at the charity as a service-user, before becoming a volunteer and now an employee.

“I started as a service-user, attending a craft group. I was really fed up with ill health and had not been out for 18 months.

“I started volunteering in 2021, as a co-ordinator for a small shop with the organisation and from there I gained the role of community fundraising champion, in April 2022.

An AVA spokeswoman said: “Jenni originally began as a kiosk supervisor, but has shown an aptitude for developing many areas of the organisation.

“She has succeeded not just her own expectations but that of the organisations and to rise to this level is totally amazing.”

Ashfield Voluntary Action group facilitator Jamie Herberts began as a service-user and then became a volunteer on a gardening project. AVA said Jamie, of the Coxmoor estate, “has a real rapport with people and quickly progressed within the organisation to gain employment with AVA”.

Jenni said: “It’s very different from other jobs and the natural progression for me is to gain experience of funding, bid writing and assisting the organisation to grow with more funding and projects.

“This proves volunteers can help gain employment regarding of the background and location of the person.”

Jenni is now undertaking a range of courses to build on the foundations that AVA have laid for her to succeed.

Samantha Clarke, of Sutton, is Ashfield Voluntary Action’s living well officer. The 52-year-old said: “Following two years of not working, due to burn-out and subsequent mental health issues, my therapist suggested volunteering. I was fortunate enough to walk through the doors of Ashfield Voluntary Action and began to volunteer for three hours, two days a week."

Former service-user is ‘big asset’

Katherine Houlding. Katherine joined Ashfield Voluntary Action via the Kickstart scheme in March 2022, as an admin and marketing assistant.

The 28-year-old works with a range of groups within the organisation which provide a range of activities, including games and chat, chatty crafters, photography and much more.

AVA said Jamie, who works part-time, has carried on volunteering with AVA and is “a very big asset to the organisation” – he has been an employee for seven years and volunteer for eight, .

The spokeswoman said: “Jamie is very low in confidence and suffers from social anxiety. Working at AVA makes Jamie challenge this anxiety and over his fears and enables him to bring his ideas to fruition when previously he felt he had no voice.“Jamie loves his role and working for an empathic employer such as AVA really makes a difference.”

‘Volunteering saved my life’

“I was an administrator for the volunteer car scheme and, while I struggled with my anxiety issues, I thoroughly enjoyed being in the friendly, supportive environment AVA offered.

“My confidence grew, I began to see my former self and felt as though I was on the way to living a ‘normal life’.

After six months of volunteering, a paid position became available for 3 days per week. After much encouragement and support, I took the position, despite feeling that I wasn’t ready at the time.

“Five-and-a-half years later, I am the living well officer for AVA. I work four days per week as well as doing extra hours as a volunteer. I support people with mental health issues, isolation and loneliness.

Although it sounds a little dramatic, I feel volunteering with Ashfield Voluntary Action saved my life; keeping me afloat while my mental health improved and I regained my confidence.

“Being given the opportunity to take on the role of living well officer was truly life changing and for the first time ever I am in a job I absolutely love, while being privileged to work with and support some amazing people.

Scheme was kick-start Katherine needed

The 20-year-old, from Sutton, stayed in the role for six months, as per the programme, but did “such a fantastic job”, was offered a permanent role at the end.

An AVA spokeswoman said: “Her role is the same, but AVA has given her the chance to gain employment with a fantastic charity.”

