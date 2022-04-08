Four fire engines sent to huge Shirebrook warehouse - all of the name of safety

Firefighters from Shirebrook, Warsop and Bolsover stations visited the sprawling complex – one of the biggest warehouse complexes in England – on the former Shirebrook Colliery site for a ‘facilities tour’

A Shirebrook Fire Station spokesman said: “Martyn Joyce, facilities manger, explained the vast improvements made to the fire safety of the whole facility.

“This is a on going relationship as the site keeps developing its new infrastructures.”

