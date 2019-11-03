Four children were trapped after two car crash in Blidworth

Five people including four children had to be cut free after the crash on Mansfield Road Blidworth yesterday (Saturday November 2).

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "10.21am. Blidworth Station and Mansfield Station in attendance at a two vehicle road traffic collision with five persons trapped.

"Holmatro cutting equipment in use to rescue trapped casualties.

"Further to above - incident is located on Mansfield Road, Blidworth"

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire police said: "Out of the five people trapped there were four children included, one has been taken to hospital.

"There are no life-threatening or life-altering injuries reported and passengers are reported to have been freed from the vehicle.