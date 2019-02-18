Foundation manager 'delighted' with £2,000 Robin Hood Lottery funds

The manager of a foundation which supports King's Mill Hospital's neonatal unit has spoken of her "delight" after the organisation was awarded £2,000 in lottery funds.

The funds will go to the Emily Harris Foundation, a memorial foundation set up in the name of namesake premature baby Emily Harris who died after a five month battle with a heart condition in 2006.

The organisation works to support King's Mill's neonatal unit where Emily spent much of her short life and now it has received an additional £2,000 to support counselling at the unit.

Clare Harris, the foundation manager said: “We are absolutely delighted - it will make a massive difference to our work.

“The funding will specifically go towards counselling provision on the unit so that when parents feel they need extra help, a counsellor can offer them psychological support.”

More than £12,000 has been distributed to Mansfield organisations as a result of the Robin Hood Lottery Community Fund.

Twelve ‘local good causes’ have been successful in their applications to the community fund in the first phase of bidding.

The amounts of funding given ranged from £500 to £2,000 and will be used to support activities across Mansfield district.

Cheques were also presented to Bramble Academy, Children’s Bereavement Centre, Crossroads Care North Nottinghamshire, Destiny Cheer, Homestart Mansfield, Jerry Green Dog Rescue, Learning Ladder Childcare, National Autistic Society, NIDAS, Reach Learning Disability SHE-UK.

Good causes can apply to the fund twice a year for up to £2,000.

Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor, said: “I am delighted that the Robin Hood Lottery is giving direct benefit to local charities and good causes.

“The Community Fund has been used to give a bit of extra help, including counsellors in hospital wards, ICT equipment for educational use, and even help to rehome rescue dogs.”

The council established the local lottery to bring additional funding to the community.

From every £1 lottery ticket sold, 60p goes to good causes and the remaining 40p goes into prize money and paying the lottery organiser, Gatherwell.

Of the 60p for charities, 10p goes into the Robin Hood Lottery Community Fund and 50p is given to registered good causes and nominated to benefit by individual lottery players.

If players do not nominate any cause to benefit, then that 50p will also go into the Community Fund.

The second round of funding is expected to be announced in May, and there is no limit on the number of times good causes can apply for a grant.

The money can be used for anything from one-off expenditure on buildings and equipment and things like publications and staging performances and exhibitions, to help with rent and room hire, office costs, utility bills, training, transport and even employee salaries.

More than 600 players buy tickets each week for a chance to win £25,000. Winners are announced online each Saturday at 8pm.

The Robin Hood Lottery is set to raise over £35,000 for good causes in Mansfield in its first year.

For more information on the community fund and how to apply, visit the lottery website.