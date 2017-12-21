Found: missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Mansfield

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing after he was last seen in the Mansfield area and has now been found.

Timo Hoyland was last seen at around 8am yesterday (Wednesday 20 December).

Timo Hoyland

Tim is white, of a slim build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a distinctive black coloured coat with orange sections under the arms, dark coloured trousers and trainers. He also wears glasses.

If you see Tim or have any information that can help, contact 101 quoting incident 874 of 20 December. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.