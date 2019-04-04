Former West Notts College building for sale

A former West Nottinghamshire College building in Mansfield which was used as a media centre has been put on the market.

The building on Thoresby Street was used by the college for 15 years until closing its doors for good in March 2018.

Thoresby Street

The premises was originally a two storey factory which was converted to a media centre and subsequently used as an employability centre.

The property also has 26 marked car parking spaces.

The price of the property has not been advertised, but it is available on application.

A spokesperson for West Nottinghamshire College said: “The Thoresby Street site had been home to our media and performing arts courses for more than 15 years before students transferred to the state-of-the-art Create building at our Derby Road campus in 2011, where they benefit from vastly superior facilities.

"Except for its occasional use as an exam centre, the site remained empty for several years. It temporarily re-opened in 2017 to deliver construction-related employability courses before closing its doors for good in March 2018.

“Disposal of this unused and redundant site forms part of our plan to rationalise the college’s estate by operating out of fewer, but higher-quality, sites.”