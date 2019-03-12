Former Nottinghamshire Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct

A former Nottinghamshire police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct following a hearing on Monday February 11.

The hearing, which took place at the force's HQ in Arnold, found that former PC , Russell Shellam accessed police systems to identify a business owner’s personal details whom he had a civil dispute with.

He used this information for his own personal gain after identifying himself as a police officer, using his warrant card inappropriately and sending inappropriate text messages to the business owner.

The incident happened in August 2018.

He has since resigned from the force.

The former PC, who was based at Riverside Police Station in Nottingham, had denied the allegations which were all found proven today by Chief Constable Craig Guildford who chaired the special case hearing.

He concluded on the balance of probability that the former officer’s conduct had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to; honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct and orders and instructions.

CC Guildford determined that had the officer still been serving, he would have been dismissed from the service. He will now be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred List.

CC Guildford said: "The public and I rightly expect and deserve high standards from our police officers.

"Exceptionally former PC Shellam used his policing access and position for personal gain which is completely unacceptable.

"Had he still been serving I would have dismissed him without notice after carefully considering all of the evidence presented."