Former Mansfield Woodhouse police station sold for £390,000

The former Police station at Mansfield Woodhouse has been sold for £390,000.

The station at Rose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse was only built in 2007 and was put on the market for a £465,000, despite costing more than £1.3m to build.

Controversial plans to sell off the police station at an almost £1 million loss went ahead in October 2016, and the station was finally sold on January 16, 2019.

At the time, Paddy Tipping, police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire, put the sale down to a “dramatically changing financial landscape for policing” and an increase in mobile technology that means police stations are no longer as vital.

He added: “What may have been the right decision ten years ago has simply been superseded by changes in the way policing is delivered and funded.

“That doesn’t mean it was wrong to spend money building a station in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“The building costs tens of thousands of pounds a year to run, its sale would generate significant money for the force and the police don’t need it to remain effective.

“I would be more concerned if the force wasn’t adapting to changing times.

“The closure of Mansfield Woodhouse Police Station does not mean local people are seeing the police withdraw from their community.”

He added: “Police numbers are at their lowest for 30 years

"Since 2010, but in Nottinghamshire we are recruiting another 40 extra officers in the coming year, taking our numbers to around 2025. I know that people are concerned and want to be reassured by a more visible policing presence on the streets. This is a national crisis that needs extra finance.”

A planning application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council to convert the building into offices.

The application has been submitted by the New Life Church, based in Worksop.