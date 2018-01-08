Former Mansfield miner died aged 86

Mr Reginald Starkey of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, passed away at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on December 4, 2017, aged 86,

Mr Starkey was a lifelong Mansfield resident who retired from working as a miner in 1987. He was interested in gardening and enjoyed holidays. His main interest was his family.

Mr Starkey leaves his wife Sylvia, children Lynette, William and Andrew, grandchildren Adele Hepburn-Williams and David Starkey and great-grandchildren Ted, Frank and Tom.

A cremation service was held at Mansfield Crematorium on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

Mourners were Mrs S.Starkey, Mrs L.Williams (rep L.O’Shea), Mr A.Starkey, Mrs S.Starkey, Mrs A. Hepburn-Williams, Mr J.Hepburn-Williams, Mr D.Starkey, Mr T.Hepburn-Williams, N.Anthony, K.Barksby, G.Bell: A.Brown (rep H. and D.Starkey); B.Brown (rep Mr and Ms P.Murphy); L.Cross (rep Cross Family), Mr and Mrs J.Cross (rep Mrs D.Cross), Mr and Mrs K.Cross, J.Curry, Mr M.Dickens, P.Foulkes, Mr M.Hallam, Mrs D.Hardwick, Mrs M.Holloway, Mrs J.Jones, Mr and Mrs R.Lee and Vicky, A.Measures, Mrs J.Savidge; Mr and Mrs K.Simpson (rep Mrs P.Simpson); Mr K.Simpson (rep Mrs D. and Miss H.Simpson); A.Stafford (rep A.Sheffield), C.Wilson, Mrs J.Wilson.

Floral tributes were from David, Andrew, Lyn, Liam, Sylv, Adele and Jeremy. Ted, Frank and Tom.

Donations of £300 were received for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Phil Stead. Arrangements were by AW Lymn.