Former Mansfield Metal Box worker celebrates 101st birthday

An Ashdale Care Home resident celebrated a very special birthday last week, as she turned 101 years old.

Mabel Mellings celebrated the milestone on March 23 with her son Chris, and sister in law Margaret Gray.

Mabel, who was born in Mansfield Woodhouse in 1918 worked at the Metal Box factory, and lived in Scotland for a brief time during the Second World War.

Jan Fudger, matron at Ashdale said: “Mabel is a lovely lady, and she still has all her faculties.

"She loves music, and enjoys Songs of Praise.

"People still remember her from her time at the Metal Box!”