Former Mansfield hospital porter and his older sister died within days of each other

Mr Victor Berridge Hymas, aged 77, of Carlton Care Home, formerly of The Knoll, Mansfield, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service at St Mary’s Church, Ladybrook.

Born in Mansfield Woodhouse, Victor moved to Mansfield in the early 1960s and lived there nearly all of his life. He worked as a hospital porter at Harlow Wood, Mansfield General and finally at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, before retiring in 1999.

Doreen Avison.

He enjoyed days out with family, walking, current affairs and reading.

He passed away on November 30, 2017. Victor was predeceased by his wife, Pam and leaves two children, Hazel and Vicki and four grandchildren Hazel, Carolanne, Ana and Nathan.

Mourners were Ms V. Bird, Ms K. Watson, Mrs H. Clark, Mr N. Clark, Ms H. Clark Jnr, Mrs C. Young, Mr N. Young, Mr N. Bird, Miss C. Patman, Mrs A. Wilson, Mr R. Wilson, Mr J. Hymas, Rev G. Stevens, Mr C. Avison, Mr A. Beckley, Mr S. Kueawitha, Mr D. Gregory, Mr and Mrs Muir, Mrs M. Springthorpe, Mr and Mrs K. Marsden, Mr and Mrs K. Bird.

Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers were for Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity.

The service was conducted by the Reverend John Burgess and arrangements were by Ivan Bramley Funeral Directors.

Mrs Doreen Gladys Avison was born on May 19, 1930 at Mansfield Woodhouse.

She married Alan Avison in 1954 and moved to Warsop where she remained for the rest of her life. She had six children David, Gillian, Colin, Alyn, Barrie and Sara. She was grandmother to 13 and great-grandmother to seven and also aunt and great aunt to many.

Most of her married life was spent living at the family home on Hammerwater Drive, but when she sadly lost her husband Alan she moved to George Shooter Court where she was very happy and had lots of friends.

She trained as a state-enrolled nurse and continued this occupation between having her children. Her main love in life was her family, who she was immensely proud of and was so thrilled when they visited her.

She enjoyed eating out, going for drives in the countryside and visiting and staying at Sutton-on-Sea with her daughter. Doreen was strong and brave and suffered many illnesses in later years, but remained stoic and light-hearted throughout. Her last illness lasted six weeks and she eventually succumbed on the December 13 in Grimsby Hospital, just days after the death of her younger brother Victor Berridge Hymas.

She will be lovingly remembered by all her children and grandchildren many who came to her funeral at Warsop Parish church. The funeral was conducted by her daughter Reverend Gillian Stevens and funeral director Eric Townroe was very kind ensuring all went smoothly for the family.

Refreshments were provided afterward by daughter-in-law Ann with the help of Mary and Bev from George Shooter Court.

Mourners were Mr and Mrs D. Avison, Mr and Mrs S.G. Stevens, Mr C. Avison, Mrs S. Jinks, Mr and Mrs A. Avison, Mr B. Avison, Mrs S. Vardy, Mr and Mrs J. Hymas, Mr and Mrs A. Lee-Stevens, Mr M. Avison, Miss G. Avison, Miss J. Avison, Mr P. Avison, Miss J. Avison, Mr J. Avison and partner, Mr B. Betteridge, Mr Z. Vardy, C. Young, Mrs H. Clark, Miss H. Clark Jnr, Mr N. Young, Mrs W. Stevenson, Mr and Mrs J. Robinson, Mrs J. Wass, Mrs M. White, Mr and Mrs R. Lattimer, Mrs M. White, Mr and Mrs R.P. White, Ms J. Hallam, Mr and Mrs Alotte, Mr P. and Mrs S. Newton, Mr R. White, Mr and Mrs G. White, Mary, Betty and Bev, George Shooter Court and many more family and friends.

Donations were to the British Heart Foundation.