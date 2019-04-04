Former Huthwaite factory site with planning for up to 90 homes still for sale

A former factory site in Huthwaite which has outline planning permission for up to 90 homes is still up for sale.

The site off North Street used to be the CWS Factory - which was built in 1907.

The CWS building.

The site was most recently used by Quantum Clothing.

The land was first put up for sale on Rightmove in 2016 with the eye watering price tag of £1.5m, or offers in the region of.

Outline planning consent for up to 90 dwellings on the 5.5 acre site was granted by Ashfield District Council in 2016.

A draft Section 106 Agreement is in place for no less than 10 per cent of the dwellings to be affordable housing.

Enquiries into the available land should be made through Matthew Wade on 0115 941 5241.