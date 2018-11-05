Former Derbyshire Police Dog dies in retirement

A former Derbyshire Police Dog who apprehend many prisoners and was a "fearsome presence" on football duty has died in retirement.

Derbyshire Constabulary Dog Section released the news today, Monday, November 5.

PD Nelson

A spokesman from the dog section said: "It is with a heavy heart to announce that retired PD Nelson has died. Nelson served with Derbyshire Police from 2007 - 2012 and retired to live a happy life with his handler Darren and family.

"If Nelson could win a prize it would be for best climbing dog. Managing to successfully climb out, scaling an 8ft fence until steps were taken to “Nelly”proof his run.

"Nelson assisted Darren in apprehending many prisoners and was a fearsome presence on football duty. RIP Nelly."