Football and mining event at Nottinghamshire Mining Museum

An event that explores the link between football and mining is set to take place at Nottinghamshire Mining Museum on June 9, in the run-up to the World Cup.

The event, called When Saturday Comes - The story of mining and football will be a multimedia talk, and will be open for the audience to share their experiences.

The talk will explore the lives of coalminers who were also involved in football, such as Bobby Robson, Matt Busby, Bill Shankly, and Brian Clough, and take visitors on a nostalgic tour of the relationship between mining and football.

Spaces for the talk are limited, please call 01623 416895, or email exandretiredminers@hotmail.co.uk to book your place.