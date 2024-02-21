Flood alerts issued for Mansfield and Ashfield with more heavy rain forecast
There is a flood alert – meaning is possible – for the River Maun, where flooding of roads and farmland is possible today.4. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.
There is a similar alert in place on the River Erewash in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield to the River Trent at Attenborough.
A further alert has been placed on tributaries of the River Trent in Nottinghamshire including the River Greet, Potwell Dyke, Carr Dyke, Dover Beck, Cocker Beck, Thurgarton Beck, Fairham Brook and others.
The Environment Agency expects river levels to remain high throughout today and into Thursday and say they are closely monitoring the situation.
Their advice is to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.
