A flood alert – which means flooding is possible – has been issued for the River Maun in Nottinghamshire for parts of Mansfield and Ashfield.

The alert says: “River levels remain high at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.”

A similar flood alert has been issued for the River Meden, with areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Meden around Warsop, Church Warsop, Meden Vale and Budby.

Fllod alerts have been issued for the rives Maun, Erewash and Meden in Nottinghamshire

And a third alert is in place on the River Erewash in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield to the River Trent at Attenborough. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Pinxton, including the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre