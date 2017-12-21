Five homes targeted by distraction burglaries in Mansfield and Ashfield

Conmen have hit five homes in two weeks are targeting elderly residents in the area.

Police are investigating a number of distraction burglaries in the Ashfield and Mansfield areas

Over the past two weeks, five homes have been approached by people pretending to be either from the water board, electricity company or police officers.

All five incidents have happened during the day and elderly people have been targeted.

The incidents have happened in: · Roosevelt Road, Sutton · Old Mill Lane, Mansfield · Sotheby Avenue, Sutton · Chesterfield Road Huthwaite · Alfreton Road, Underwood

Inspector Nick Butler said: “We’re urging residents to stay vigilant when answering the door to unknown callers. We’d always recommend using a spyhole or door chain and, if you’re not expecting someone, don’t open the door.

“If you have any suspicions or concerns about someone’s behaviour, always ask to see their ID or call the police on 999, or 101 if they aren’t currently posing a threat to you or anyone else.

“Make sure your front and back doors and windows are locked at all times, even when you’re at home. We’d also urge anyone with elderly neighbours or relatives to pass this information onto them as well, and to keep an eye out for them.

“If you see someone approaching a property and are suspicious about it, please report this to us on 101 and where possible, note any descriptive details.”

More advice and information can be found on our website: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/distraction