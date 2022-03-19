Five fire crews called to ‘serious incident’ at Kirkby in Ashfield property
Fire crews from two counties were called to attend a ‘serious incident’ at a house in Kirkby in Ashfield.
At 3.49am this morning, the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident on Greenholme Close, Kirkby in Ashfield.
Five appliances attended, with crews from Hucknall, Mansfield, Alfreton, Arnold and Chesterfield arriving to tackle the blaze.
NFRS said that their investigation into the “serious incident” is currently ongoing. No details of any injuries have been issued yet - this story will be updated with any developments.
