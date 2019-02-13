First stage of massive housing development in Mansfield open to public

The first stage of a massive housing development in Mansfield has opened its doors to the public, with the first homes now on sale.

Bellway East Midlands is building 146 three and four-bedroom homes at Berry Hill, off Sherwood Way East, with construction work well underway and the development now beginning to take shape.

What the homes will look like.

The 146 homes are phase one of plans to build 1,700 homes.

Two new showhomes will open on site on Saturday, February 23 and according to the website prices start at £226,000.

Three miles from the town centre, the new homes are part of a "purpose-build village neighbourhood", with plans to include a school, health centre, shops, cafés, pubs and other social

spaces, all on site.

Areas of green space are set to be constructed for walking, cycling and sports, while a nature reserve and areas of woodland are also planned.

Carolyne Watkinson, Bellway East Midlands sales director, said: “It is very exciting to see construction work for our development at Berry Hill progress.

“We are already welcoming visitors to the site and are now looking forward to launching our new showhomes on Saturday, February 23.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that the development will cater for the requirements of local buyers and also complement its rural location and we are already receiving a great response from visitors.

“I would urge house-hunters to visit without delay to find out more.”

The first homes released for sale at Berry Hill are a choice of four-bedroom semi-detached and detached properties, with three-bedroom houses coming soon.